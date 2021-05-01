Police ‘truly appalled’ after osprey nesting platform is cut down with chainsaw at Llyn Brenig

Police have said they are “truly appalled” after an ospreys’ nesting platform was cut down with a chainsaw at Llyn Brenig last night.

The nesting site at Llyn Brenig, which is on the border between Conwy and Denbighshire, was being used by two ospreys with their first egg laid only yesterday.

Ospreys are listed as a Schedule 1 species on The Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Police have released footage from a webcam (below) which shows the nest being felled.





The site is managed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water a spokesperson, said: “We are devastated to confirm that at 21.42 on Friday 30 April someone took a chainsaw to the osprey nest at Llyn Brenig and felled it.

“The nest was being used by LJ2(18) and LM6(18) who had recently laid an egg.

“We are shocked and devastated by this horrendous act of vandalism and are working with the police with their inquiry.

“Anyone with any information about this horrific act should contact north Wales police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 2059734.”

The North Wales Police rural crime team said: “We are sad to report that someone last night has intentionally felled the Osprey nest platform at Brenig Lake.

“These rare and highly protected birds only layed their first egg yesterday.

“We are on scene and will update when we can more to follow…”