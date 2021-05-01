Deeside.com > News ConwyDenbighshire

Posted: Sat 1st May 2021

Updated: Sat 1st May

Police ‘truly appalled’ after osprey nesting platform is cut down with chainsaw at Llyn Brenig

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have said they are “truly appalled” after an ospreys’ nesting platform was cut down with a chainsaw at Llyn Brenig last night.

The nesting site at Llyn Brenig, which is on the border between Conwy and Denbighshire, was being used by two ospreys with their first egg laid only yesterday.

Ospreys are listed as a Schedule 1 species on The Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Police have released footage from a webcam (below) which shows the nest being felled.


The site is managed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water a spokesperson, said: “We are devastated to confirm that at 21.42 on Friday 30 April someone took a chainsaw to the osprey nest at Llyn Brenig and felled it.

“The nest was being used by LJ2(18) and LM6(18) who had recently laid an egg.

“We are shocked and devastated by this horrendous act of vandalism and are working with the police with their inquiry.

“Anyone with any information about this horrific act should contact north Wales police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting crime reference number 2059734.”

The North Wales Police rural crime team said: “We are sad to report that someone last night has intentionally felled the Osprey nest platform at Brenig Lake.

“These rare and highly protected birds only layed their first egg yesterday.

“We are on scene and will update when we can more to follow…”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Road rollers stolen from sites in Wepre and Bagillt – police appeal for information

News

Voters asked to bring their own pencils for election like no other

Flintshire

Gwyrych Castle improvement plans unveiled

Conwy

Vision for former Ysgol Penyffordd site could see shops, bungalows and events area created in its place

News

Welsh Government confirms gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can reopen on Monday

News

Transport for Wales ask passengers to respect its staff as easing of lockdown has seen increase in anti-social behaviour

News

Plans to convert pub near Holywell into house receive green light

News

European Super League debate provides lessons to learn for football students

News

Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships hand over three three major North Wales apartment schemes including two in Flintshire

News





Read 392,284 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X