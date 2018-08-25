Police serve closure order on Connah’s Quay house – “You spoke and we listened”

Officers from North Flintshire police team have closed down a property in Connah’s Quay following complaints from residents about anti social behaviour and drug related issues.

Police obtained a Closure Order from magistrates in Wrexham on Friday, it means the property is now completely shut down.

Nobody will be allowed to live in the property for the next three months and police say the tenant is “also likely to be evicted in this time.”

A file (pictured below) submitted to court contained nearly two thousand pages related closure order; “We work as quickly as we can but the process is not overnight!” said police.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire police said:

“You spoke and we listened! Following numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour and drug use at 26 Ffordd Cae Llwyn police have been successful in obtaining a closure order from Wrexham magistrates court today.

We believed this property to be a big part of the recent emerging problem at the top of Connah’s Quay and we hope residents should see a dramatic improvement in the area.

If this isn’t the case we will find the next property and close that and the next! Please continue to work with us and be patient.”

Police rely on intelligence from local people to tackle crime, if you have any information which may help them call 101 or use the live webchat

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously – call 0800 555 111.