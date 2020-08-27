Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 27th Aug 2020

Updated: Thu 27th Aug

Police seize motorists new car on A55 after ‘forgetting’ to pass driving test

A woman who had just bought a car was stopped on the A55 by North Wales Roads Police on Wednesday who found she had not passed her driving test.

Police said the driver seemed to have forgotten to pass her driving test and get insurance for the car officers seized the Peugeot coupe.

A spokesperson from the North Wales Roads Policing it posted an update on Facebook, it said:

“The driver of this car was stopped yesterday travelling on the #A55.


She had just bought the car and was on her way home.

What she had forgotten to do was pass her driving test and get insurance for it!”

#Whoops #Fatal5 #driveinsured #seized

The driver of this car was stopped yesterday travelling on the #A55. She had just bought the car and was on her way…

Posted by HGC Uned Plismona'r Ffyrdd / NWP Roads Policing Unit on Wednesday, 26 August 2020



