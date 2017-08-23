Police seize Staffie believed to behind attacks on dogs in Connah’s Quay

Police say they have seized a Staffordshire bull terrier which they believe is behind several attacks on other dogs while out being walked in Connah’s Quay.

Police say they received numerous complaints regarding attacks by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog which have left dogs seriously injured.

In one case a poodle had to be put to sleep due to the severity of the injuries.

PC Matt Hoyle of Deeside police station says he has been investigating the incidents and has spoken to a number of victims.

A warrant was executed by police on 11th August and a was seized it is currently in police kennels.

Police say they will be taking action against the owner of the dog.

“Officers at Deeside police station wish to thank the residents of Deeside for coming forward and giving a statement to assist police.”