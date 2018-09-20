Police seek woman with a Staffy named Max following a ‘dangerous dog incident’ in Hawarden

South Flintshire Police team are appealing following what they describe as a ‘dangerous dog incident’ in Hawarden last Saturday.

Its understood a child was initially attacked by a brown and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier they believe to be called Max.

The child’s father tried to fend off the dog and sustained a serious arm injury.

Police say the incident took place on Saturday 15 September between 6.30-7 pm in Level Road Park, Hawarden.

They also say the owner of the dog is a woman aged between 30-40 years old say police, she is described as having blonde hair, around 5ft 7 inches tall and of average build, the woman was wearing a blue coat and jeans.

Officers are asking anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 18300095486.