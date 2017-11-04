Police ask public for help in locating a ‘high risk missing person’ from Deeside

North Wales Police say they are currently looking for a high risk missing person from Deeside following concerns for his welfare.

Peter Woodfin, aged 43yrs is described as white European, short shaven fair hair, approximately 5’ 6” tall and slim build.

He was last believed to be wearing grey trainers, with black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white vertical stripes on each leg, a light blue hoody top, with a blue parker type coat with fur around the hood.

If anyone has any information, police are asking you to contact them on 101 quoting ICAD incident V166667