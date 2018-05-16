independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police make three arrests following incidents in Buckley on Tuesday night

Published: Wednesday, May 16th, 2018
North Wales Police have said three people were arrested in Buckley last night on suspicion of affray following an alleged incident on Tabernacle Street.

Police had said they had taken two into custody and were searching for a suspect who is believed to have fired an air weapon in a separate incident.

In a further update this morning a spokesperson for the North Wales force said: “Police looking for a man in relation to a public order offence in Tabernacle Street Buckley last night have a arrested a 28 year old local man.

He has also been detained for  allegedly discharging an air weapon in  the Hillsview  area of the town last night.”

Residents reported seeing a large number of police vehicle in the area last night around the Alyn Road Park Area with reports of some roads being cordoned off.

On person posted on social media: “There is a large Police presence on the scene and residents have been told to stay indoors.”

North Wales Police Inspector Darren Whibberley said;

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of affray and another is being sought following a public order incident  in Tabernacle Street Buckley  last night at around 8.30pm.

In a separate incident  officers were called to an address in the Hillsview Road  area of Buckley following reports that an air weapon had been discharged .

No one was injured  and officers are currently searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference W063523.”

