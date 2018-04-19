Anti social behaviour incident in Flint street – “main instigator” interviewed say police

Police say a “robust investigation” into a serious anti social behaviour incident in Flint two weeks ago is progressing and the “main instigator” has been interviewed.

The incident which happened on April 9 involved a large group of youths who targeted an address on Henry Taylor Street in the town.

The youths were captured on video during a confrontation, it was posted onto Facebook and shared thousands of times – it shows the group at the front door of the house.

During the 2 min 27 sec video clip loud and aggressive shouting can be heard and at one point a female occupant of the house confronts the mob saying ‘I’ve got a 10 month old baby in the house.”

The group were allegedly looking for two girls at the address, the mother of one, whose house was targeted said in a post on Facebook;

Police said they scrutinised the video footage in a bid to identify those responsible, officers said they will take “robust action.”

A spokesperson for North Flintshire police said

“The main instigator has been interviewed in the presence of a parent and other interviews are planned.

Many others will be visited and shown the footage with their parents.

Each individual who was involved will be referred to Youth Justice so that all are dealt with in an equal and fair manner.

We received an overwhelming response and help from members of the public and residents of Flint.”