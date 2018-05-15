independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police say ‘incident’ in Buckley is over

Published: Tuesday, May 15th, 2018
North Wales Police say they are currently dealing with an ‘incident’ in Buckley.

In a message posted on social media a spokesperson for the South Flintshire Policing team tweeted:

“Police are currently dealing with an Incident In #Buckley. Many thanks for your continued patience @NWPolice”

Reports on a Buckley Facebook forum page say an incident has taken place near the Alyn Road Park Area.

“There is a large Police presence on the scene and residents have been told to stay in doors.” Said on person on the forum – police have not released any further details.

More as when

