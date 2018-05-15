Police say ‘incident’ in Buckley is over

Spotted something? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com

North Wales Police say they are currently dealing with an ‘incident’ in Buckley.

In a message posted on social media a spokesperson for the South Flintshire Policing team tweeted:

“Police are currently dealing with an Incident In #Buckley. Many thanks for your continued patience @NWPolice”

Reports on a Buckley Facebook forum page say an incident has taken place near the Alyn Road Park Area.

“There is a large Police presence on the scene and residents have been told to stay in doors.” Said on person on the forum – police have not released any further details.

