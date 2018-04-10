Police say no suspicious circumstances after body of woman found on Connah’s Quay path

Police say they aren’t treating the death of a woman who was found on a path near the River Dee in Connah’s Quay as suspicious.

The body of a ‘middle aged’ woman was found on a path near to The Rock park just after 7.30pm.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death, other than to say that it was ’not suspicious’.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“We were called at 7.33pm to a path near the river in Connah’s Quay where sadly the body of a middle aged woman was found. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”