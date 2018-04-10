independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police say no suspicious circumstances after body of woman found on Connah’s Quay path

Published: Tuesday, Apr 10th, 2018
Police say they aren’t treating the death of a woman who was found on a path near the River Dee in Connah’s Quay as suspicious.

The body of a ‘middle aged’ woman was found on a path near to The Rock park just after 7.30pm.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death, other than to say that it was ’not suspicious’.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said;

“We were called at 7.33pm to a path near the  river in Connah’s Quay where sadly the body of a middle aged woman was found. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

 

