Police say no one else involved in attempted child abduction in Flint – Man due in court today

There were fears expressed by members of the public who were close to the incident that at least one other man was involved in the alleged abduction attempt.

Officers responding to questions on Facebook said;

“Just to assure everyone, there is not a second male involved in the incident and no suspects are outstanding.”

Police again thanked members of the public who “helped keep the community safe” by apprehending the man and detaining him until officers arrived at the scene.

The child was not hurt in the incident.