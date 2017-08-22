Police say no one else involved in attempted child abduction in Flint – Man due in court today

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attempted child abduction in Flint on Sunday.

There were fears expressed by members of the public who were close to the incident that at least one other man was involved in the alleged abduction attempt.

Officers responding to questions on Facebook said;

“Just to assure everyone, there is not a second male involved in the incident and no suspects are outstanding.”

Police again thanked members of the public who “helped keep the community safe” by apprehending the man and detaining him until officers arrived at the scene.

Police were called just before 2pm on Sunday afternoon to reports that a man had attempted to abduct the child near the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint.

A 50-year old man was detained by members of the public, he was arrested and has since been charged with attempted abduction and remanded in custody, he is due to appear in court at Mold this morning.

The child was not hurt in the incident.

 

 

 

