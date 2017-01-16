Police say Flintshire man wanted on outstanding warrant has been arrested thanks to help from the public

North Wales Police have arrested a Flintshire man who they were looking for due to an outstanding warrant.

In an update this morning, Monday January 16, police say Dominic Edwards, 26, from Holywell has now been arrested

Police thanked the public for their help in finding the wanted man.

They had previously posted messages on social media sites asking the public for help in finding Edwards, asking “Where is he hiding?”

Officers did not disclose any details around why there was a warrant for the mans arrest.