Police say 47 people have been arrested at Creamfields since yesterday for drug offences

Cheshire Police say they have made 47 arrests since Creamfields Festival opened its doors yesterday.

Most of the arrests were on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Inspector Mark Gammage said:

“Let this be a message to anyone who is yet to arrive at the Creamfields site and thinks that they can bring illegal drugs or offensive weapons in with them – we will take positive action and you will face the consequences of your actions.

“We are doing all we can to prevent drugs from entering the site and rest assured our efforts will continue. We want festival goers to have a great time at Creamfields, but the consequences of taking drugs can be devastating, not just for those taking the drugs, but also for their family and friends – it’s not worth the risk.

All festival goers are being searched prior to admission as a condition of entry, drugs dogs are also being used at the entrances to the site.

Surrender bins have been provided at the entrances for festival goers.

“I would urge those who decide to take such things with them to place them in these bins. Anyone who doesn’t, who we then find with drugs or weapons in their possession, will be dealt with robustly.“ added Inspector Gammage