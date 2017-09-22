Driver stopped for not wearing a seat belt in Deeside leads to large drugs haul

Police say a routine roads policing stop in Deeside has led to the seizure of a large quantity of controlled drugs.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Chester Road East, Pentre in Flintshire just before 2pm yesterday, September 21 on suspicion that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver subsequently failed a roadside drug test and a search of the vehicle revealed a significant quantity of class B drugs.

Two men aged 28 and 21 from the north east of England were arrested and later released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said;

‘The force’s Operation Scorpion is committed to the investigation of serious and organised crime.

Anyone with information regarding the production and supply of controlled drugs or organised crime should contact North Wales Police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’