Police reunite young boy found wandering around a Connah’s Quay street with family

Police have reunited a young boy with his family after he was found in Howard Street, Connah’s Quay. Officers put out a request on social media just
Officers put out a request on social media just before 8am this morning, Saturday 15 July, saying;
“Do you know this child? He was located safe and well on Howard Street, Connahs Quay this morning. Any information please contact NWP”
The post was accompanied by a photograph of the youngster.
In an update just 17 minutes later police said the boy had been reunited with his family.
Young boy from Howard Street, Connahs Quay has been reunited with his family. Thanks for your assistance.
— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) 15 July 2017