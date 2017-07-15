Police reunite young boy found wandering around a Connah’s Quay street with family

Police have reunited a young boy with his family after he was found in Howard Street, Connah’s Quay. Officers put out a request on social media just

Officers put out a request on social media just before 8am this morning, Saturday 15 July, saying;

“Do you know this child? He was located safe and well on Howard Street, Connahs Quay this morning. Any information please contact NWP”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of the youngster.

In an update just 17 minutes later police said the boy had been reunited with his family.