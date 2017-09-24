Police respond to reports of large scale fight in Queensferry

September 24th, 2017 News, Police

Police say they were called to reports of a “large scale” fight in the Queensferry area this evening.

Officers were called just after 6.45pm on Sunday evening having received a number of calls relating to a large-scale fight taking place at a location in Queensferry.

A police helicopter using a searchlight was spotted up over the Queensferry area around 50 minutes.

Several people reported seeing a large police presence and two ambulances were also seen in the area.

In a post on Facebook a police spokesperson said;

“Resources were deployed , supported by NPAS (police helicopter) and it was established that a fight between two males had taken place, witnessed by extended members of their family but neither male was injured and no complaints were forthcoming”

