News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police renew appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A550 last month

Published: Wednesday, Mar 11th, 2020
Share:

Police investigating a serious collision on A550 near to Two Mills are renewing an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The collision involving a black Nissan Pixo and a white Vauxhall Combo van happened on the A550 Welsh Road at around 7.50pm on Monday 24 February.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The man has since been discharged while the woman remains in hospital. Her condition is described as stable.

Officers are now appealing anyone who may have witnessed the collision, in particular, three men who stopped at the scene following the incident.

Constable Liz Thompson of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward in relation to this collision which left both drivers with serious injuries.

“In particular we are keen to trace three men who stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

“I would like to thank those who have come forward so far and would appeal to anyone who believes that they have any information or dashcam footage that they think could be relevant to our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 645558 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, report any information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Get involved – Connah’s Quay annual spring clean gets underway later this month

North Wales Horse Watch volunteer honoured by police

Plans for major shake up of schools in Flintshire revealed under modernisation programme

Coronavirus: Junior football matches suspended across Flintshire

Four further patients in Wales test positive for Coronavirus – no confirmed cases in North Wales

Coronavirus: Visitors from high risk areas to be denied access to Airbus Broughton

Flood alerts issued for the Parkgate side of River Dee and in Chester

Man who escaped from jail in Lancashire arrested in Mold

Tata Steel: job loss figure revised but 500 still at risk in UK


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn