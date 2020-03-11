Police renew appeal for witnesses following serious collision on A550 last month

Police investigating a serious collision on A550 near to Two Mills are renewing an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The collision involving a black Nissan Pixo and a white Vauxhall Combo van happened on the A550 Welsh Road at around 7.50pm on Monday 24 February.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The man has since been discharged while the woman remains in hospital. Her condition is described as stable.

Officers are now appealing anyone who may have witnessed the collision, in particular, three men who stopped at the scene following the incident.

Constable Liz Thompson of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward in relation to this collision which left both drivers with serious injuries.

“In particular we are keen to trace three men who stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

“I would like to thank those who have come forward so far and would appeal to anyone who believes that they have any information or dashcam footage that they think could be relevant to our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 645558 or visit https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report/