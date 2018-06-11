Police renew appeal for help in tracing a missing man who could be in the Broughton area

Police have renewed an appeal for help in tracing a man who went missing on his way to Homebase in Mold on Sunday morning.

Officers say 68-year-old Emrys Jones could be in the Broughton area.

Emrys is described as 5’10″ tall, short grey hair and balding, wearing frame-less glasses, grey trousers and blue striped polo shirt.

He went missing from Buckley at around 11am on Sunday police said he was intending on going to Homebase in Mold

Mr Jones was driving his grey coloured Citroen Picasso registration DG64UAU .

A police helicopter was spotted on Sunday evening searching over the Mold Road area of Dobshill, it was in the air for around 45 minutes before leaving the area.

A further search appears to have taken place this morning nearer to the Broughton area, a search and rescue team with dogs has also been spotted in the area.

Any sightings contact North Wales Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Ref. W077719