Police release CCTV images of Denbigh bank robbery suspect

Detectives from North Wales Police investigating a robbery at the HSBC Bank on Vale Street in Denbigh yesterday have issued CCTV images of the suspect.

At approximately 10.20am yesterday, Tuesday April 18 – a man entered the bank where he threatened customers and staff with an item concealed within a bag.

The staff handed over a quantity of cash and the man left the bank on foot.

The robber is described as approximately 6ft tall and of average build. He was wearing a mask with markings on it, a dark hooded top, blue, grey jeans, a fluorescent sleeveless vest and black gloves.

Detective Inspector Simon Kneale of St Asaph CID said;

‘Fortunately nobody was physically harmed during the incident. However, this was a terrifying ordeal for the staff and members of the public who were in the bank going about their everyday business.

“We need to identify this offender quickly and I would ask the local community to help by providing us with any relevant information they may have, no matter how small. I would appeal for anybody that was in the area of Vale St at the time to think back if they saw any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously either on Vale Street or on the surrounding roads.

“I would also appeal for any drivers that may have been in the area with Dash cams to make contact as they may have unknowingly captured something that could greatly assist.’

Detectives are continuing to study CCTV footage seized from various locations within the town and speak to witnesses.

Police are urging shoppers and businesses to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around shops and cash machines.

If you saw anything please call St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference W048796. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the Control Room via the new live web chat on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Police are also appealing for witnesses following a bank robbery in Queensferry this morning.

Police say two men entered Barclays Bank just before 10.20am – they made of with a large amount of cash.

Officers are asking anyone with phone, video or dashcam footage filmed along Station Road to contact them.

More here: http://www.deeside.com/police-responding-to-an-incident-queensferry/