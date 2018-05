North Flintshire Police team have released images of a man they want to speak to about an incident in in the Trelawnyd area.

Officers have not disclosed the nature of the incident but say the man was driving a blue 55 plate SsangYong Rexton which is also pictured.

The incident occurred on 30th of March, if you have information which may help police or can identify the man – contact them on 101 quoting reference 18300042472.