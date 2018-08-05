Police release CCTV images in bid to catch ‘mindless’ vandals who targeted Mold’s ‘Silent Soldier’

Police have released a series of CCTV images in a bid to catch youths who targeted a ‘Silent Soldier’ silhouette in Mold last week.

Its the second time the silhouette, which commemorates the fallen in the First World War- has been attacked by vandals.

The near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base, was first targeted on Wednesday July 25, it was attacked again last Monday night – July 30.

Images released by police show at least one ‘youth’ – possibly female wearing jeans and what looks to be ‘Vans’ style trainers close to the monument at the time it is believed to have been targeted.

The latest attack has left the silhouette beyond repair – (click on this link for the full set of images)

Mold Town Centre Manager Dave Hill said:

“I’d like to issue an appeal for anyone to come who can come forward to help identify the mindless individual who has shown total disrespect to the fallen young men, many from Mold, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War and subsequent conflicts. I’m sure that the family and friends of whoever this was will be as disgusted as the vast majority of the Mold community. If anyone knows who is responsible please contact either the Mold Police via 101 or facebook or Mold Town Council direct 01352 758532.”

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.