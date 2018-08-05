independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police release CCTV images in bid to catch ‘mindless’ vandals who targeted Mold’s ‘Silent Soldier’

Published: Sunday, Aug 5th, 2018
Share:

Police have released a series of CCTV images  in a bid to catch youths who targeted a ‘Silent Soldier’ silhouette in Mold last week.

Its the second time the silhouette, which commemorates the fallen in the First World War- has been attacked by vandals.

The near life size silhouette of a British ‘Tommy’ featuring the words ‘1914-1918 Lest We Forget’ at the base, was first targeted on Wednesday July 25, it was attacked again last Monday night – July 30.

Images released by police show at least one ‘youth’ – possibly female wearing jeans and what looks to be ‘Vans’ style trainers close to the monument at the time it is believed to have been targeted.

The latest attack has left the silhouette beyond repair – (click on this link for the full set of images)

 

Mold Town Centre Manager Dave Hill said:

“I’d like to issue an appeal for anyone to come who can come forward to help identify the mindless individual who has shown total disrespect to the fallen young men, many from Mold, who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the First World War and subsequent conflicts.

I’m sure that the family and friends of whoever this was will be as disgusted as the vast majority of the Mold community.

If anyone knows who is responsible please contact either the Mold Police via 101 or facebook or Mold Town Council direct 01352 758532.”

The Royal British Legions ‘Silent Soldier’ campaign marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War is running until the end of December 2018.

More than 1.1 million British and empire service men and women gave their lives during the First World War so that the future generations could live theirs.

 

LATEST NEWS:

Shoppers urged to be vigilant following purse thefts in Chester

Caravan stolen from Broughton – police appeal for info

Plans to convert a large office building in Flint to a 20-bedroom HMO submitted

All lanes re-opened on the A494 following collision near Deeside Industrial Park.

Welsh Water to install two 1km pipes beneath River Dee

We asked Flintshire Council what plans it has made for Brexit disruption

Hundreds expected at Wrexham Glyndŵr University at an Open Day later this month

Artisan coffee shops and click & collect meals for Airbus employees at Broughton as new caterer takes over

Would you be able to vote if an election was called tomorrow?

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn