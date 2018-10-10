News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police release CCTV image following a serious injury assault in a Chester bar

Published: Wednesday, Oct 10th, 2018
Share:

Police have release a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault at a bar in Chester.

A 24-year-old man was with friends on the open terrace at the Church bar on Newgate Street at around 11.30pm on 14 June.

The victim was punched in the face and knocked to the floor but managed to get up and get into the bar to alert staff.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital to be treated.

The offender is described as white, of muscled build with closely cropped dark hair. He had a sleeve tattoo on his left arm and tattoos on his left leg, and tattoos on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and dark coloured shorts.

DC Rob Mackay said:

“This was an unprovoked attack which left the victim with serious injuries.

Thankfully the victim is making a good recovery, but we need to find the person responsible for such a senseless attack. If you recognise the man in the CCTV image, or you have any information on the assault, please contact me.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Mackay on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 124780.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Gritters will be out and about in Flintshire today – Here’s why…

Mum’s tribute to off duty nurse who saved her from a suicide attempt as she made her way to bridge above the A55

Wrexham Glyndŵr University to mark ‘World Mental Health Day’ with series of free public events

Updated: Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Wild about Mold – River Alyn to get a clean up today

Broughton residents remember seven men who fell during the First World War

One of the first trains to carry the new Transport for Wales livery spotted in Chester

Budget cut of 1% unveiled for ‘low funded’ Flintshire Council as Welsh Government publishes settlement figure

Connah’s Quay road safety schemes – public ‘drop in event’ this Thursday

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn