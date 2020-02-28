Police recover stolen motorhome in Flintshire following appeal for information

Officers from North Wales roads policing unit have recovered a motorhome which was stolen from St Asaph earlier this week.

Police launched an appeal for information following the latest spate of motorhome thefts in the region over the past week.

A Fiat Ducato motorhome was taken from an address in Colwyn Bay overnight on Thursday 20th February.

Another was taken from St Asaph on 26th February, police located it today (Friday) in Halkyn .

A police spokesperson said, “one happy owner about to pick it up with it being in one piece, please take extra security measures with your camper vans and other vehicles.”

Motorhome owners are advised to use highly visible security measures after a number of vehicles have been stolen from across North Wales during the last year.

David Williams, Designing Out Crime Officer said: “To date all the thefts have occurred overnight with the vehicles being taken without using genuine keys.”

“Fiat Ducato motorhomes seem to be particularly targeted across the region.

We believe that the thieves are using technology widely available online to override the manufacturer’s security measures, including the electronic immobiliser.

“We would advise owners to guard against theft by using highly visible security methods such as wheel clamps and steering wheel locks. These items should meet the physical security standard of the ‘Sold Secure’ or the Police accreditation of ‘Secured by Design.”

Anyone with information relating to the theft of the motorhomes is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.Alternatively contact the control room direct via the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.