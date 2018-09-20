Police recover quantity of Class A Drugs from ‘someone’s backside’ in Holywell

A suspected drug dealer who hid a stash of Class A drugs up his bum has been charged with ‘intent to supply’ following a ‘stop check’ in Holywell on Wednesday.

A picture shared on social media by police shows a large pack containing over two dozen wraps of Class A drugs most likely to be heroin and crack cocaine.

North Flintshire Police have now vowed to step up pressure on drug dealers who are targeting the town.

They have promised more officers and patrols with police dogs in a bid to “stamp down”on drug dealing in Holywell.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“Yesterday two people were arrested following a stop check by local officers and a quantity of Class A Drugs were recovered from someones backside.

Despite it not being a pleasant job it will not deter us from doing our utmost to stamp down on drug dealings in our town.

A man has been charged with Possession with intent to supply Class A Drugs and has been remanded in Police Custody.

You will be seeing more Officers in and around the area soon and may even see a few Police dogs. Dealers beware, we will find you!”

The bid to rid Holywell town centre of drugs dealers comes in the same week as the High Street has been shortlisted in this year’s Great British High Street Awards 2018.

Like most crime, police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ to catch drug dealers.

If you have information about any suspected criminal activity in Holywell, you can report it to police by calling the 101 number or reporting it via the force website follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 08oo 555 111