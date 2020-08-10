Police recover makeshift weapon following Connah’s Quay drugs raid

North Wales Police have shared a photograph on social media of makeshift weapon officers seized during a drugs raid in Connah’s Quay.

The photo shows a large bladed kitchen knife which has been strapped to wooden pole.

The post, on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page says: “We executed a county lines warrant in the Quay and recovered this makeshift weapon from an address.

It’s not just class A drugs the cross our borders. We’re committed to tackling all the associated violence.”

According to a brief update on social media by the armed police team, a police dog unit, roads policing and local officers were also involved in the arrest. It’s understood a person was detained in the Deeside area.

Any any information about drugs or weapons can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.





If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.