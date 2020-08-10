Police recover makeshift weapon following Connah’s Quay drugs raid
According to a brief update on social media by the armed police team, a police dog unit, roads policing and local officers were also involved in the arrest.
It’s understood a person was detained in the Deeside area.
Any any information about drugs or weapons can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101.
If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
