North Wales Police are asking public for help in finding a Sarah Gibbons who is reported missing from the Bukley area.

Sarah is 46 and 5ft 7in tall, she is described as being of slim build, and is believed to be wearing a dark blue top and jeans.

Police haven’t released any other details however there are reports of an increased police in the Buckley area this afternoon and a police helicopter has been spotted over Middle Common to the A494.

Police say any sightings call them on 101 ref V170564