Police raid Mold industrial unit and find cannabis plants worth £400,000

Police say they have seized cannabis with a street value of £400,000 from an industrial unit in Mold.

Officers from North Wales Police raided Unit 4 on Stephen Gray Road at Bromfield Industrial estate in Mold on Thursday 12th January.

Police found 369 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, worth an estimated £400,000.

Two people were arrested following the raid, police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious.

PC Gary Aldous said;

“Two men aged 34 and 47 from Cheshire have been arrested and released on police bail pending our further investigation.

It was a professional set up and it would have taken some time establish the cannabis farm in the building, so I am appealing to the community for information.

Did you see anything suspicious in the area of Stephen Gray Road and people coming and going from the unit ? If you can help please call 101 quoting reference RC17005213.”