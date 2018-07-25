independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Police question man over ‘unexplained’ death of a woman at a Flintshire holiday resort

Published: Wednesday, Jul 25th, 2018
Share:

Police have questioned a man over the death of a woman at a holiday resort in Flintshire last week.

Officers were called to Heron’s Lake Retreat at Caerwys, just after 12pm on Monday July 16 following a report that the body of a woman had been found in one of the lodges at the site.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on July 17 – he was questioned by police “in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death on the woman” he has been released under investigation.

The dead woman has been named as Claire Wright 38, from West Yorkshire

Results of a post mortem have proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out police have said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

[Images – Google]

LATEST NEWS:

Plans for 33 new homes in a Flintshire village submitted

‘Mindless’ vandals target WW1 ‘silent soldier’ tribute in Mold

Chester man wanted in connection with theft and criminal damage offences

Airline boss donates former RAF training jet to Deeside engineering students

67 year old man missing since midday from Northop

Landlord of former Connah’s Quay pub fined £15,000 after tenants found living in unsafe conditions

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Connah’s Quay

Man arrested on suspicion of endangering police helicopter via ‘bright light’

Kingdom pulls the plug on litter contract at short notice

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn