Police question man over ‘unexplained’ death of a woman at a Flintshire holiday resort

Police have questioned a man over the death of a woman at a holiday resort in Flintshire last week.

Officers were called to Heron’s Lake Retreat at Caerwys, just after 12pm on Monday July 16 following a report that the body of a woman had been found in one of the lodges at the site.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on July 17 – he was questioned by police “in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death on the woman” he has been released under investigation.

The dead woman has been named as Claire Wright 38, from West Yorkshire

Results of a post mortem have proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out police have said.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

