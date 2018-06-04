Police presence in Flint as pathway is taped off

UPDATE: Police say they found a man with injuries at around 5.30am – more here: http://www.deeside.com/police-launch-investigation-after-finding-injured-man-early-this-morning-in-flint/

PREVIOUS REPORT: There has been a police presence in Flint during the morning with officers stood guarding an area of pathway which has been cordoned off.

Andrew got in touch earlier to say the pathway which runs under the railway line opposite the retail park has been taped of by police, he also said it was also closed “further round by the skip site.”

North Wales Police have not released any details as to why the pathway which runs alongside Castle Industrial Estate has been cordoned off.