Police praise for man who chased a stolen JCB on foot through Shotton

A brave member of the public has been praised by police after he ran after a JCB vehicle which had just been stolen from a building site.

The man gave chase after he saw the JCB being stolen from a site in the Shotton area.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, December 9th.

Police said the “gallant” man chased the stolen vehicle on foot for a “considerable period of time” while chasing he called 999 and provided officers with updates “despite running flat out chasing the vehicle.”

The man was able to keep up with the vehicle for nearly 3 minutes and was able to tell Officers which direction the vehicle went before he lost it.

Officers were waiting for it up the road and the vehicle was stopped and a man was arrested and charged with theft and disqualified driving.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire local policing team said:

“We constantly ask for help on here to keep our community safe and this is just a perfect example of brilliant selflessness and commitment that goes towards making North Flintshire a safer better place to live. Well done sir, we salute you!”