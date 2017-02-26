Police negotiators deployed to incident in Chester after wanted man barricades himself into flat

Cheshire Police say their officers attended Spital Walk in Chester on Saturday night, early hours od Sunday morning following reports that a male who they were seeking to arrest was in a flat threatening to self-harm.

#CheshireCrimeCar arrested a man in Chester after barricading himself into a flat threatening to self harm. https://t.co/IieXBXd3he — Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) February 26, 2017

Police Negotiators were deployed and the male refused to come out despite concerted efforts and proceeded to barricade the door.

Cheshire Police said:

“In the interests of his safety officers undertook a rapid entry into the flat to effect the arrest ensuring no injuries were brought to him or the officers involved.

A 25yr old man is now safely in custody assisting us with the ongoing investigation.”