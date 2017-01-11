Police name pedestrian who died after a collision with a van in Broughton

Police have released the name of the man who was struck by a van in Broughton and sadly died two days later in hospital.

Paul Michael Sadler who was 35-years-old was local to the Broughton area.

The collision happened near to the junction of Queensway and the A5104 Main Road in Broughton just after 9.30pm on Saturday evening when a Ford Transit was in collision with Mr Sadler.

He was taken to the Countess of Chester hospital where he died in the early hours of Monday morning.

North Wales Police have also confirmed the van driver, a 26-year-old local man, was arrested after failing the roadside drug swipe test and he has since been released on police bail pending the result of further tests.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number RC17003174.