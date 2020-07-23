Deeside.com > News

Police name Mold mother of two who died three days after being admitted to hospital

Police have released the name of a woman who died three days after being admitted to hospital.

The 48 year old died in Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Monday 20th July, she has been named as Sarah Louise Gibbons, of Broncoed Park in Mold.

Officers launched an investigation into the circumstances leading up to her admittance to hospital.

Sarah’s family have said: ‘We are deeply saddened and shocked at her death. We will be concentrating on supporting Sarah’s two daughters, and we would ask for privacy at this sad time.’


North Wales Police Family Liaison Officers continue to assist Sarah’s family.

North Wales Police issued a statement on Tuesday following her death, it said “On Friday 17th July 2020, a 48-year-old woman from Mold was admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, where her condition subsequently deteriorated.

She sadly died last night (Monday). The Coroner has been informed.

“We are investigating the circumstances leading up to her admittance, and are aware of a previous allegation of assault which is believed to have taken place between 2nd and 8th July 2020.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault on Saturday July 18.

He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.



