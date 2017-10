Police in Mold are asking locals to get in touch if you’ve had a car badge nicked off your motor.

Mavis Evans from North Wales Police said:

“We’ve recovered these badges today and we know that they’ve been stolen from cars in Mold, so far only two have been reported to us, a Suzuki in Fir Grove and a Mini on Gwernaffield Road.”

If you are missing a badge email mavis.evans@nthwales.pnn.police.uk