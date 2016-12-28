Police make number of drug drive arrests in Flintshire over Christmas period

Three people were arrested in Flintshire for alleged drug and drink driving offences in the run-up to Christmas.

A man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and alleged drug driving after being stopped on Mold Road in Broughton.

The 45-year-old from the Liverpool area was arrested on Friday afternoon, December 23 he has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

His passenger, a 46-year-old woman from the Broughton area, was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

She has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Later that day, a 33-year-old man from the Hawarden area failed the roadside drugs swipe test after testing positive for cocaine when stopped whilst travelling in the Buckley area.

He has since been released on police bail pending the results of further tests.

A man was stopped by police on the B5122 in Caerwys also on Friday, December 23, the 57-year-old, who is from the Kidderminster area, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Tony Gatley from the Roads Policing Unit of North Wales Police said:

“It is unfortunate that we still find that some are willing to risk their lives and the lives of others by drink and or drug driving.

“This is clearly unacceptable and officers will continue to target those who continue to endanger the lives of innocent road users. Anyone who is considering driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs should know that we will be out and about waiting.

He added: “We are experiencing a great response from the public. The response to our appeal for help in providing information about drink and drug drivers has been great. Our Safer Neighbourhood Teams and Special Constables are also getting a lot of support from drivers when they are seen out and about conducting operations.

“Our campaign continues, please heed the warning.”

Since the beginning of December, North wales Police officers have made 69 arrests in relation to drink-driving and 42 in relation to drug-driving.

Anybody who may have information relating to drink or drug drivers is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.