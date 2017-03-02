Police make arrest after reports of a male with a knife in Saltney

File Picture/@CheshNWalesAAP

Officers from the Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit responded to reports a man with a knife in Saltney.

The incident happened this evening however the exact location and time is unclear.

Members of the Armed Alliance team, who routinely patrol in Deeside dealing with all types of incidents including motoring offences, tweeted at 8.35pm;

“Officers responded to report male with knife in #Saltney. Male located and arrested” #hereforyou #safernorthwales

That promoted an “excellent, well done team” message from Chief Supt Nigel Wenham, Head Cheshire Police Public Protection Directorate.

Cheshire and North Wales Firearms Alliance is a collaboration arrangement between Cheshire and North Wales police forces for the provision of firearms officers, it enables a team of specially trained officers to deploy quickly to incidents in Cheshire and North Wales.