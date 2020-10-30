Police make 10 arrests as part of investigation into drug supply in North Wales and Merseyside

Police have carried out a number of warrants and made 10 arrests as part of a long-running investigation into drug supply in Wirral, St Helens and North Wales.

Six warrants were carried out by Merseyside Police in the Wirral area yesterday, where four people were arrested and a stolen vehicle was seized.

A further nine warrants were executed in the Blaenau Ffestiniog area by officers from North Wales Police yesterday and today.

Six people were arrested and a quantity of Class B Controlled drugs and cash were seized.





The warrants followed a seven month County Lines drug supply investigation involving individuals from Merseyside and North Wales.

The investigation has previously located and seized two cannabis factories in St Helens totalling over 100 plants and seized Class A drugs and other drug dealing paraphernalia.

Four arrests were made for possession of Class A drugs and production of cannabis. Those arrested have been released under investigation.

Inspector Lisa Jones from North Wales Police said: “I am pleased to have worked in collaboration with our colleagues in Merseyside to disrupt an established drug supply network into our area.

“I am determined to target the few who cause the most harm by bringing drugs into our communities from outside the North Wales area.”

Detective Inspector Peter Stephenson of Merseyside Police said said: “We remain committed to targeting the people responsible for serious and organised crime including drug supply.

“We have been working closely with colleagues in North Wales Police as part of this lengthy and ongoing investigation and I can reassure the communities of Merseyside that the force will continue its fight against those involved in drug dealing to make our neighbourhoods safer for everyone.

“I would also ask that people to continue to come forward with information so we can continue to take action.”

If you have information regarding drug related crime please contact North Wales Police by phoning 101 or by sharing via the live web chat.

Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.