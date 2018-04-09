Police looking to trace owner of recovered books & pearls including a 100 year old copy of Alice in Wonderland

Officers from North Wales Police are trying to trace the owner of some old books and pearls they recovered as part of an on-going investigation in Anglesey.

Police believe the hoard has been stolen “from anywhere between Merseyside and North Wales” and are seeking the public’s help to identify their rightful owners.

During the search of a property on March 9th officers seized a brown suitcase containing a number of books over 100 years old including the Bible and Alice in Wonderland.

Some bear personal inscriptions dated between 1892 and 1894.

Investigating officer DC Jade Bennett at Caernarfon CID said

“During a search warrant in Holyhead an old brown suitcase was seized containing a number of books and a pearl necklace which we strongly believe to be stolen. Our enquiries have so far failed to identify their rightful owners but we believe them to have been stolen from anywhere between Merseyside and North Wales. “A number of the books have inscriptions to a ‘M.E. Taylor or Mary Elizabeth Taylor’ from what looks like E. Sawyer in 1892 and 1894.

Other books bear the name David Cooke 1889, police have also recovered a ‘cultured’ pearl necklace contained within a case marked Seibido.Co – Ikutasuji Kobe.

If you recognise these items or think you may know the owners contact Caernarfon CID on 101

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC18028374.”