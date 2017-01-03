Police looking for man who headbutted ticket office window at Flint station

British Transport Police are looking for a man who headbutted a ticket window and verbally abused a member of rail staff at Flint station.

The incident happened around 8am on December 29 when the man who was travelling on a train from Llandudno became verbally abusive with a female guard because of delays caused by a broken down train.

The man, who was travelling with a woman and a young child, left the train at Flint station and asked for a refund at the ticket office.

When the member of staff refused, he headbutted the ticket window before leaving.

Both incidents left the victims fearing for their own safety.

Police are asking anyone who may recognise the man in this image to contact them on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 111 of 3 December.