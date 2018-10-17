News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police locate witness to an incident in Saughall where an elderly cyclist was seriously injured

Published: Wednesday, Oct 17th, 2018
Share:

Cheshire police say a motorist who witnessed an incident where a cyclist came off his bike in Saughall has now been located following an appeal yesterday.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said:

“Officers would like to reiterate that the motorist is not believed to have been involved in the incident; they simply witnessed the incident and stopped at the scene to assist the casualty.”

Emergency services were called to reports that a cyclist had come off his bike on Seahill Road, Saughall just after 1pm today, Tuesday 16 October.

The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 70’s, has sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident.

He was airlifted to Aintree Hospital with what’s believed to be head injuries.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and officers are trying to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 213952, or visit https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries .

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plot holders call on town council to hand over management of Connah’s Quay allotments

Plans to expand Deeside supermarket approved

Transgender PCSO based in Mold speaks out in video to combat hate crime

Don’t be alarmed if you see a police convoy speeding past

Local MP’s and AM’s call on Welsh Government to review Flintshire council budget cut

Flintshire Council mistakenly destroys man’s BMW while he’s in hospital

Nomads stay top with a 3-1 victory over Cefn Druids.

Glyndŵr University lecturer celebrates Welsh Music Prize shortlisting

BBC’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ want families from Deeside

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn