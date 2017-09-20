Police launch investigation after train guard assaulted at a Flintshire station

Officers from British Transport Police have launched an investigation following an assault on a train guard.

The incident happened on 9 August between the hours of 9.34pm and 9.35pm at Pen y fford rail station.

The guard was approached by a man, who had had a previous issue with his train fare on an earlier train service. When at Pen y fford station he approached the guard and punched him in the chest.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information that could help with the investigation.

A BTP spokesperson said;

“People have the right to travel and work on the rail network without fear or intimidation.”

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 586-090817.