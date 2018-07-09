Police launch investigation following an assault at a Connah’s Quay pub

Police have confirmed this morning an investigation has got underway into an “assault” in the Custom House pub in Connah’s Quay on Saturday evening.

Several people got in touch with Deeside.com just after 7pm on Saturday to say there was a large police presence near to the pub.

One person told us they were stopped by police officers and asked: “if we had seen a white male wanted in connection with serious assault”.

A police helicopter was seen overhead, it appeared to be focusing on the High Street area of Connah’s Quay for around 20 minutes. A police dog and handler was also spotted around Breezehill.

There were also reports of a road traffic collision on close to the pub at the junction of Mold Road and High Street.

A police forensics van was seen on the car park of the Custom House which had been cleared of customers and closed.

The pub remained shut for the rest of the Saturday evening.

In a brief statement a spokesman for North Wales Police said: