Police launch investigation after “unidentified liquid” dropped in Deeside supermarket shoplifting incident

Published: Saturday, Nov 10th, 2018
North Wales Police is investigating a shoplifting incident at a Deeside supermarket on Thursday evening which saw an “unidentified liquid” dropped on the floor.

Officers were called to Morrisons supermarket at the Quay Shopping centre just after 6.40pm following reports a shoplifter had dropped the container of liquid when challenged.

The suspect is understood to have fled the store with bottles of vodka.

Police officers and a crime scene investigator were spotted examining an area near to the customer service desk following the incident.

Police have streesed nobody was injured in the incident, one person who in the store while police carried out an investigation said the unidentified liquid “landed on a counter and floor.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said:

“A suspected shoplifter dropped a container of unidentified liquid on the floor when challenged and left the shop with bottles of vodka. An investigation underway.”

Deeside.com approached Morrisons for a statement on the incident, a press officer said the company does not comment on incidents which police are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact North Wales Police via the live chat facility: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support

