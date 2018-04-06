Police launch investigation after sausage rolls laced with ‘blue pills and white powder’ found in Prestatyn

A dog owner was forced to take ‘swift action’ yesterday after her dog picked up some discarded sausage rolls which had been laced with blue pills filled with a white powder.

The woman took her dog to the vets where it had to have its stomach pumped out following the discovery, fortunately it was found to have not consumed any of the sausage rolls.

Police are now looking for a person responsible for ‘discarding’ the sausage rolls which were discovered on the floor, near bins on the Nova car park in Prestatyn.

Its not known as yet if the pills and powder were toxic but officers from North Wales Police rural crime team and RSPCA officials have launched a investigation following the find.

One theory is that somebody could have been ‘targeting’ seagulls though police have not issued any statement to support that.

These sausage rolls laced with blue pills filled with white powder were discovered at around 5pm on 05/04/18 in the @NovaPrestatyn Car Park. We have launched an investigation with @RSPCA_official and @NWPRuralCrime. If you have any info please call @NWPolice on 101 ref W042845 pic.twitter.com/YW1jGe4WrY — NWP Prestatyn & Rhuddlan (@NWPPrestatyn) April 6, 2018

The sausage rolls were discovered at about 5pm on Thursday 5th April.

If you have any information you can call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference W042845.