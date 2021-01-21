Police launch internet safety poster competition with range of prizes on offer

Primary school pupils across north Wales are being set a challenge to create an internet safety poster with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes for their schools.

North Wales Police’s SchoolBeat programme, the Cyber Crime Team and PACT (Police and Communities Trust) have launched this exciting initiative with the overall aim of raising awareness of how to stay safe online.

The competition has been launched in response to the sharp increase in the time youngsters are spending online since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic back in March 2020 and with the winter months upon us and another period of lockdown officers wanted to the children to have the opportunity to get creative and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes for themselves and for their schools.

PC Dewi Owen from North Wales Police’s SchoolBeat programme said: “With youngsters spending more time on the web we decided to create the competition and we’re looking for colourful, eye catching and informative designs to help raise awareness of the importance of staying safe online.





“We hope this project will stimulate the minds and imaginations of pupils and their parents/carers by requiring them to research and learn about the best ways of using the internet safely.

“With pupils still home learning for the time being we thought it was the perfect opportunity to launch this competition and with Safer Internet Day just around the corner we thought it was a great time for the children to get their thinking caps on. We have also kept the closing date until April, in order for possibly some schools to take part once the pupils are back in the classroom.

PC Owen added: “Sadly, our SchoolBeat officers across north Wales have also seen a significant increase in incidents of internet misuse involving pupils being reported by both schools and parents since the schools reopened in September 2020.

“The safe and competent use of the Internet is a vital tool in the development of our young people, and the internet is also going to be increasingly used during their education. Our youngsters are our future and we, as North Wales Police, are committed to ensuring that they are safeguarded.

“We hope as many pupils as possible take part in this competition. While they are communicating with others, both at home and at school, it will spread the Internet Safety message further. There are great prizes for schools and individuals, and plenty of time to try and win them!”

Each primary school will be contacted by their dedicated SchoolBeat officer and a promotional video, which has been created to help launch the competition, will also be shared with teachers and pupils.

The challenge:

Design a poster or graphic about keeping safe online

Include advice on matters such as the importance of not giving out personal information online, remembering to create strong passwords and speak to a trusted adult about cyberbullying.

Pupils are also encouraged to research websites such as the NSPCC to get advice.

The prizes:

The three winning schools will each receive £300 and a visit by the CGI Virtual Escape Room

The three runner-up schools will receive £150 each

The winning pupils will each receive an Ospreys signed rugby squad photos, signed Wrexham AFC shirt, six family passes for the Slate Mountain Adventure Tour (worth £100 each) and an Echo Dot.

How to take part:

The competition is open to all pupils from north Wales primary schoos

Entries to be emailed to: CyberCrimeTeam@nthwales.pnn.police.uk

Closing date is 16 th April 2021

The competition has been made possible with thanks to the support from the High Sheriffs of Clwyd and Gwynedd through their Crimebeat Funds, the North Wales Police Federation, Ospreys Rugby, Wrexham Football Club, CGI, Cread and Llechwedd Slate Mountain.

Social media users are encouraged to follow @nwschoolbeat and @NWPCyberCrime team and the #NWPCyberSafe hashtag for up to date information and useful advice around staying safe online

Parents and pupils can also access the SchoolBeat website via https://schoolbeat.cymru/