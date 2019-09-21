Police launch appeal to find man missing from a Flintshire hospital

North Wales Police have launched an appeal to find a man missing from Delfryn House mental health hospital in Mold.

Lee Ashton 39 years old, was last seen at the hospital on Argoed Hall Lane at 5.45pm on Friday 20th September.

He was later seen in the Pen Y Bont Pub on Chester Road in Mold between 6pm and 7pm

Police say he also has links to the Wirral and Manchester areas.

A police spokesperson said:

“If you have any information which would assist us finding Lee, please contact us on 101 quoting itrace 28891, or alternatively contact us via the online chat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support”