News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police launch appeal to find man missing from a Flintshire hospital

Published: Saturday, Sep 21st, 2019
Share:

North Wales Police have launched an appeal to find a man missing from Delfryn House mental health hospital in Mold.

Lee Ashton 39 years old, was last seen at the hospital on Argoed Hall Lane at 5.45pm on Friday 20th September.

He was later seen in the Pen Y Bont Pub on Chester Road in Mold between 6pm and 7pm

Police say he also has links to the Wirral and Manchester areas.

A police spokesperson said: 

“If you have any information which would assist us finding Lee, please contact us on 101 quoting itrace 28891, or alternatively contact us via the online chat – https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support”

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police launch appeal for information following a suspicious incident in Mancot involving a young girl

A55 near Brynford now clear following earlier delays due to a collision

Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in M56 multi-vehicle crash on Thursday

Long delays on the westbound A55 due to roadworks

First phase of a new luxury Flintshire holiday park has been launched

Police warning public over telephone scams after fraudsters targeted residents in the North Wales area.

County Lines exploitation adding to sharp rise in youngsters in care, says Flintshire social services chief

Music technology student’s expertise helps choir festival hit the right note

Chester rows to be renovated and transformed


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn