Police have issued the above picture of two teenagers who have gone missing yesterday.

Sisters Cerys Thomas and Cara Thomas are from Caernarfon, but the appeal has been made across North Wales with police noting they could be in the Chester area.

Cerys is aged 17 and Cara is aged 18.

Police say they are believed to be together

If you have seen them or know where they are call 101 citing references 19591 and 19592.

