Police launch appeal for witnesses following knifepoint robbery in Chester

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward a following an armed robbery in Chester on Saturday morning. (29 February)

A 52-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were walking along the towpath next to the Shropshire Union Canal, near to Telford’s Warehouse.

The couple were approached from behind by an unknown man at around 11.20am.

The man threatened the couple with a knife and demanded that they hand over all their money and jewellery.

After the victims had done so, the offender ran off.

He is described as white, of medium build and in his late 20s to early 30s.

The offender had fair hair, a patchy beard and bulging eyes and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and dark trainers with three dark coloured stripes.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid their investigation to get in touch.

Detective Constable Anthony Evans, of Chester CID, said: “The victims in this case have understandably been left shaken up as a result of their ordeal.

“I would like to reassure members of the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are doing all that we can to identify the man responsible.

“Enquiries are ongoing and as part of our investigation we want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have seen the offender.

“The same goes for anyone who was driving in the Raymond Street area and thinks they may have dashcam footage of him.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offender is.”

Anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 649314, or give the details via https://www.cheshire.police. uk/tua/tell-us-about .