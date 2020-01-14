News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police launch appeal for witnesses after man assaulted near Pentre Halkyn Burger King

Published: Tuesday, Jan 14th, 2020
North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following an assault on man near the Pentre Halkyn Burger King, formerly the Little Chef.

Police say the man’s work van was also damaged during the incident which occurred at the slip road to the A55 last Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was driving a dark coloured, four-door saloon car. 

Both drivers came off the A55 at junction 32 for Holywell where a further incident took place in a lay-by at the side of the A5026.

Issuing an appeal on the forces South Flintshire Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: 

“Appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted and his white works van damaged at 4.10pm on Wednesday January 8 on the A55 westbound near the Pentre Halkyn Burger King off-slip/on-slip.

The suspect was driving a dark coloured, four door saloon car.

Both vehicles exited the A55 for Holywell where the incident continued in a lay-by off the A5026.”

If you witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage, it can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 and quoting reference 20000017229.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

