Police launch appeal for help locating a missing man with links to Connah’s Quay

Published: Monday, Jan 13th, 2020
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in locating a missing man who, they say has links to Connah’s Quay. 

Thirty-year-old Will Shields was last seen driving a red Ford Focus – registration number: AJ61OXV. 

Mr Shields is described as being 5ft 11in tall, he has short brown hair, curly on top and a stubble beard.

Police say he is wearing a grey Nike hoodie, dark blue t-shirt and dark grey jeans.

He also has links to the Wrexham area.

If he is seen or you have any information which may help police call them on 101, quote reference Y005472

